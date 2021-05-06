PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in the Pana area Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the tornado was over Pana at 2:16 p.m. Thursday at a location 12 miles east of Nokomis. Officials said the storm was moving southeast at 25 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clay County and southwestern Effingham County until 4:30 p.m.
Southeastern Clay County is under a tornado warning until 5 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.