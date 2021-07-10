CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Cass County Sheriff confirmed with WAND News multiple reports of damage in the county as tornado warned storms moved through the area.
As of 3:30 p.m., three confirmed tornado touched down in the county according to the National Weather Service.
The sheriff says here are wide spread power outages and lots of reports of tree limbs and power lines down. Thankfully, the sheriff says they have no injures reported.
The Virginia Superintendent tells WAND News there is damage to the high school property. He said so far it appears the damage is to the upper bus barn and the greenhouse of the school.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
