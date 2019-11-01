Taylorville, Ill (WAND) – Taylorville is launching another fundraising campaign 11 months after a tornado swept through the Christian County community.
There have been 1,700 donations raising $738,000 to assist 185 victims. Right now Missions for Taylorville, the group behind deciding how the funds are spent, has just over $57,000 left in the bank.
A fundraising effort is being launched to raise an additional $500,000 to fill an additional 130 applications that are pending for assistance. It’s hoped the funds can be raised over the next 60 to 90 days.
Donations can be made payable to Missions for Taylorville and mailed to the city at 115 N. Main in Taylorville.