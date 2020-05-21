MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois village is testing tornado sirens Thursday.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office sent a media notice saying crews will be performing maintenance on the sirens throughout the day on May 21. The public will occasionally hear the sirens
Deputies are telling people not to be alarmed if they hear tornado sirens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.