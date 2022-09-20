LE ROY, Ill. (WAND)- The National Weather Service reported a EF0 tornado touched down in parts of Le Roy, Illinois, Monday night.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the tornado was classified at its lowest level, considering to be weak, reaching wind speeds up to 85 mph.
The National Weather Service reports the tornado entered the southwest part of Le Roy and knocked a power pole and a tree into mobile homes in the area.
Other damages reported included minor tree damages, branches knocked down, partial roof damage to two duplexes and two semis tipped over on I-74.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
