(WAND) — Multiple tornado warnings were issued for central Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. As of 5:27 p.m., all tornado warnings have been cleared for central Illinois but severe weather will continue in parts through the evening.

Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.

Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here.

Video provided by Glenn W. Fuchs

Video provided by Kristy Stevens Hall south of Latham.

Video provided by Jacob Hamm near Maroa.

Video provided by Curtis Dunham in Maroa.

Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.