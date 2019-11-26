(WAND) - A tornado watch has been issued overnight Tuesday in some central Illinois counties.
A total of 33 counties are under the watch until 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The full list of counties includes Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Menard, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Washington and Wayne counties.
A high wind warning is also in effect for parts of central, east central and west central Illinois from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. West winds from 30 to 40 miles per hour and gusts of as high as 60 miles per hour are expected.
Authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning after 11 p.m. for southeastern Menard County, southwestern Logan County and northwestern Sangamon County until 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
WAND-TV will continue to follow this weather situation overnight.