(WAND) – A heartwarming message was left outside of an Ohio clinic on Valentine’s Day.
The message, left in the snow at the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, had a symbolic ribbon often associated with the fight against cancer, along with the words “mom, be brave” under it. It’s unclear who wrote the message.
The clinic’s staff took a picture of the message and put it up on Twitter.
“To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts”, they said in the tweet.
A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020
To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz