Photo: ClevelandClinicNews Twitter page 

(WAND) – A heartwarming message was left outside of an Ohio clinic on Valentine’s Day.

The message, left in the snow at the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, had a symbolic ribbon often associated with the fight against cancer, along with the words “mom, be brave” under it. It’s unclear who wrote the message.

The clinic’s staff took a picture of the message and put it up on Twitter.

“To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts”, they said in the tweet.

