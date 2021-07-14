Decatur, Ill (WAND) – COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 Farm Progress Show in Iowa but this year the show will be back in Decatur where the last show was held in 2019. If you’re from out of town getting a hotel room may be a challenge.
Teri Hammel at the Convention & Visitors Bureau says hotel rooms in the city are booked for the three- day event that runs August 31, September 1 and September 2, 2021. She recommends people continue to try calling motels/hotels in the city in hopes of cancellations. Overflow rooms are also filling or are booked in Bloomington, Springfield, Champaign, Shelbyville and Monticello.
International visitors are going to be down this year due to COVID in other countries but it still appears large crowds will move into Decatur during the last week of August. WAND News observed some work to setup exhibits is already underway at Progress City the site of the Farm Progress Show.
Demonstration fields for harvest equipment demonstrations were planted in early Spring and appear to be growing nicely.
