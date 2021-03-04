SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man is accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
On March 3, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Chris L. Williams, 54, for two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Williams was taken into custody by the ISP and is being held at the Shelby County jail on $500,000 bond.
On March 4, additional charges of unlawful Possession of Weapons by a felon were filed against Williams.
If convicted, the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse sentencing range is up to 3-7 years in IDOC. If convicted, the unlawful Possession of Weapons by a felon sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in IDOC.
No specific details of the alleged crimes have been released at this time.
This matter is an ongoing investigation by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ISP DCI.
