SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a Shelby County jury found Chris Williams, 56, guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The jury deliberated less than two hours before returning the verdict.
After a lengthy investigation, Williams was charged with four acts of sexual penetration on two dates in October and November of 2020. The trial lasted five days with fifteen witnesses who testified on behalf of the state.
The State's theory of the case involved Williams luring children to his lakeside home for visits by allowing them access to recreational vehicles and activities, according to the release.
Williams will be sentenced on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. and faces a sentencing range of 24 to 120 years in prison, to be served at 85%. He will also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.
In the release, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke stated, “Thank you to the jury members who attentively presided over this complex and difficult case, for seeing the truth, and for ensuring that justice was finally served.”
