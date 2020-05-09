DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND is in the process of replacing the main top mounted antenna,as required. While work is underway over the weekend, you may experience a disruption in signal.
The interruptions and signal strength only impacts those who receive us over-the-air by antenna.
Crews working say they expect the project will be completed this week. There have been and may be interruptions to our over the air signal to allow work to be done safely.
Once the project is completed, WAND's signal should be at full capacity and reaching Central Illinois homes with a stronger signal.
