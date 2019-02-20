DELAND WELDON, Ill. (WAND) - Jamie Dunn, the DeLand Weldon school board president, said incidents of bullying have occurred at its schools. Dunn knows this all too well, her son was once bullied. She wants to make sure the community is on board to address bullying.
The town hall meeting involved a round table of parents expressing some the issues their child has face. It was also a moment to form solutions. Parents suggested tougher punishments; depending on the grade level, a student would write a book report. Another parent suggested the source to bullying is back home and it is up to them to be more engaged with their child.
Amanda Geary, the superintendent, was also there. She encouraged parents and students to report any form of bullying. Geary said reports of bullying are documented once it is brought to the administration's attention.
During the meeting parents showed interest in having more meetings about addressing bullying, following up and checking progress.