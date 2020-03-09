SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are no restaurants, no grocery stores and no gas stations. Gardner Township is one of the last remaining townships in Sangamon County that is currently dry.
Stacy Bowman has lived in Gardner for more than 20 years, and she said the township is hoping to build up their community by ending prohibition and reversing a 100-year-old law.
"We have to drive into Springfield to go to a restaurant, to purchase groceries, to purchase gas," Bowman said. "It's ridiculous when it could be right here."
Gardner Township lies just west of Springfield and under current law, no one can serve or sell alcohol.
"We're so close to Springfield, yet we're so far away from having our own identity," Bowman said. "We don't have a community place to gather in Gardner Township. We don't have anywhere to go. It's really sad."
According to Bowman, this law is limiting the growth and development of the community.
"Most of the places that would like to open up have packaged liquor," Bowman says. "They aren't going to be here if they can't sell it."
Terry Farmer is working with Bowman to help end prohibition. He said for the first time in 100 years, this law in Gardner Township might change.
"We have about an 85 percent positive reaction to ending prohibition in Gardener Township," Farmer said.
According to Farmer, it took a grassroots effort, but a vote to end prohibition is on the March ballot.
"There's 4,000 registered voters in Gardner Township," Farmer said. "We needed about 1,000, or 25 percent, to get it on the ballot, which we accomplished last fall."
The question on the ballot is: "Shall prohibition continue in Gardener Township?"
"We want the answer to be no," Farmer said. "We want to end prohibition in Gardner Township, so we're asking people to vote no."
Geno Koehler has lived in Gardner Township his entire life.
"We had to make plans to go into town," Koehler said. "If you go to town, it's not just for one item. You had to get gas, get groceries, do your errands."
Koehler said it's not just about the alcohol, it's about the convenience.
"By passing this, this will increase convenience to everyone," Koehler said. "We have missed out on several opportunities of a development of a gas station with convenience items."
Residents hope if new businesses can come to the area, it will hep take the burden off taxpayers as well.
The vote is on March 17.