CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County woman has teamed up with the local sheriff's office to hold a toy drive for foster kids.
Nicki Roelfs was contact by Let It Be Us, a non-profit organization that focuses on foster care and adoption, to spear head a toy drive in Champaign County for local fosters kids.
Roelfs and her husband are licensed foster parents. The couple was able to adopt a child from foster care. She told WAND News the toys drive is very important because some of the kids in the system come from nothing.
"It shows someone out there cares."
The Champaign County mom teamed up with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office to collect all the toys.
"This is the giving season," Sheriff Dustin Heuerman shared. "Stop and think about people who don't have anything."
The toy drive runs until December 15. Toys can be dropped off at the Champaign County Sheriff's Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or toys can be bought off Amazon and sent to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.