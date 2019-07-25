DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A toy donation drive is going to be held Friday for the children of victims of domestic violence in Decatur.
The Shelter Insurance Agencies of Erech Piers and Dan Nash recently collected donations of cash and goods for Dove, Inc. at their office.
That drive inspired them to hold a second drive collecting toys.
The Christmas in July Toy Donation Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 2932 S Mount Zion Rd. in Decatur.
They are asking people to donated a new toy with a value of around $20. The goal is to collect at least 100 toys to be delivered to the shelter directly after the event.
For every toy donated, people will get an entry into a Family Summer Fun Pack valued at $200 that includes:
• 4 bracelets to the Decatur Celebration
• 4 Overlook Adventure Passes
• 4 Passes to Scovill Zoo w/ tickets to ride the ZO&O Train.
• 4 Movie Passes to the Avon Theater. Each pass is good for two movies.
A second place drawing will be done to win two tickets to see the Cardinals take on the Brewers Aug. 19 at Bush Stadium.
The Dove Shelter is also in need of children sized pajamas.
Donating a pair of new pajamas will get you an extra entry in the drawing.
Donations can also be brought to the office before the event.