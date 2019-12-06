DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Thousands of toys have been donated Friday to Toys for Tots the annual toy drive for kids in need.
Live broadcasts on WAND TV and Cromwell Radio stations throughout the day put out the urgent call for toys which the Northwest Community Fund says will eventually provide toys this Christmas to 3,000 to 4,000 children in Decatur and Macon County.
At the end of the Spirit of Giving drive on Dec. 6, 2019, the community had collected over 6,038 toys.
Toys for Tots collects new toys and distributes them through the Northeast Community Fund and Dove. The distribution of toys taking place December 18, 19 & 20 at Northeast. Applications will be accepted by contacting Northeast at 217-429-5846.
WAND first televised the Toys for Tots drive 11 years ago. It was planned in one day on December 21st and broadcast the 23rd. Today planning goes on for months.
In the previous decade, the WAND-TV effort, along with Cromwell Radio stations, collected more than 46,000 donated toys. That number will climb as the number of toys is counted from this year's drives.