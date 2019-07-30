SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Toys for Tots is an organization that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them Christmas gifts, but collecting those toys can be a year-long process.
Christmas may be far from the minds of most, but Thomas Altevogt, Toys for Tots coordinator for Sangamon and Menard counties, said the giving season never stops.
"It just seems like yesterday, it was Christmas. Now, it's already halfway through the year," Altevogt said. "Before you know it, it's going to be Christmas again."
Instead of waiting for the cold weather to roll in, Altevogt collects toys and donations year-round, even in the heat of July.
"We normally wait until November. We have to wait for our warehouse to be donated, so we can put the boxes out and start collecting the toys," Altevogt said. "Then, it's a mad rush to get all the toys we need for the year."
According to Altevogt, he has been collecting toys and donations since January to prepare for Christmas this year.
"I've already spent over $7,900 on over 1,400 toys, and collected over $2,800 in donations," Altevogt said.
Mary Anne Beams said she has been donating toys to the organization for years.
"I come from a poor community, and it gives a lot of kids hope for Christmas when mommy or daddy says, we can't afford it," Beams said.
The organization's goal is to get a toy in every child's hand for the holidays, making sure it really is the most wonderful time of year.
"For someone to show them they care about them, and they appreciate them, that's wonderful," Beams said.