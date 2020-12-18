DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Angela Jamerson is trying to create a special Christmas for the two most important people in her life.
"I'm shopping for my two granddaughters, Milah and Minalah, (and) 2020 has been really trying for us," Macon County resident Angela Jamerson said.
The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are doing just that for Angela and hundreds of central Illinois families this holiday season.
"I wouldn't be able to do any of this without the Salvation Army," Jamerson said.
"It's a blessing to walk aside families like Angela. Here, what's going on in their lives, just kind of speak into it and offer hope and toys, food and whatever is necessary to make this holiday special for them," Lt. Salvation Army Corps Officer Shanell Debela said.
Like most of us, Jamerson has had a difficult 2020. She's assumed the role of being a mother for her one and 4-year-old grandchildren. She's also tackling chronic pain disease and bipolar disorder.
"I am disabled and I am on a fixed income. This has saved me (and) it saved us. My grand babies are going to be very happy. That's the most important thing to me is I want them to be happy," Jamerson said.
Jamerson is very excited for Christmas to come this year.
"I can't wait to see how they react. I know they're going to be happy. I know they are and I'm happy because I know this is going to be one of the best Christmases they've ever had," Jamerson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.