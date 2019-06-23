(WAND) - Nearly a year after closing its doors, Toys "R" Us is reportedly returning this Christmas season. That's according to Bloomberg.
The defunct toy chain is planning to open a half dozen stores along with an e-commerce site just in time for the holidays.
But, don't expect the new locations to be as large as the former big box stores of the past. The locations are slated to be about a third of the size and include more play areas.
Earlier this year, a new company called "Tru Kids" took over the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us brands. It's still unclear exactly where the new stores will be, or if they'll operate under the Tru Kids name.