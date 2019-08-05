DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Country music superstar Trace Adkins is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
Adkins was added as an additional show for the 2019 season.
He will being his “Don’t Stop Tour 2019” to The Devon on Sunday, September 1.
“The outstanding support from the community, sponsors and patrons of The Devon are the ones who’ve made this additional show possible,” said Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. “We are thrilled to be announcing the addition of an artist like Trace Adkins with such an impressive career in our inaugural season’s lineup.”
An opening act for the show has not yet been announced.
Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.devonamphitheater.com, by phone at (217) 422-5911 or in person at the Devon Box Office in Nelson Park or the Decatur Park District main office at 620 E. Riverside Ave.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $55.