DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At last check, there were more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
American health officials said the situation will get worse during the week of April 6.
There are more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in central Illinois. However, that's not the complete picture. WAND News narrowed the counties to Champaign, Sangamon, Christian Douglas and Macon. So far, these counties have the most confirmed cases.
Champaign County
There are 63 confirmed cases, but the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District showed 41 people who actively have the virus. It even broke the cases by age, race, gender and zip code.
Sangamon County
Nearly 700 people were tested for COVID-19 in this county, but 35 of those cases were confirmed to be positive.
Douglas & Christian County
The health departments in Douglas and Christian counties are on Facebook. Christian County had 23 confirmed cases and Douglas had 10. Both counties combined had more than 120 negative cases.
Macon County
Macon County has 10 positive cases. Health officials said there have been 74 tests and nearly 60 of them came back negative. There were eight tests pending on Monday.
Even though dozens of people tested negative for the virus, health experts said anyone can still get sick. People are asked to be cautious and assume there are COVID-19 cases close to where they live.
WAND-TV put together a full list of cases in central Illinois counties here.
In addition, this link tracks cases inside of the Illinois Department of Corrections system.