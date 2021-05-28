PESOTUM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - The tracks are back open and operating after a train derailment earlier in May in Pesotum Township.
An update from the Canadian National Railway said tracks have been open since May 13. The clean-up operation was ongoing Friday and should be over by the second week of June, per CN leaders.
There was no update from CN about the cause of the derailment.
On the night of May 11, a total of 17 cars derailed in "various positions," the railway reported. There were no injuries, fires or leaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.