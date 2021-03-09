URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A tractor fire has turned into a field fire in Urbana.
Firefighters told WAND News this happened in the 4300 block of Philo Road.
It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
