CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A new list released by a popular grocery chain suggests that the store could be opening up in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Trader Joe’s releases a list of possible new locations every year and this year Champaign-Urbana made the list. CEO Dan Bane told The News-Gazette on Wednesday the area is under consideration.
The list includes 200 locations and the company will plan to build stores in about 30 of those locations.
"Our (executive vice president) from the middle of the country said she thought Champaign-Urbana would be good to consider," Bane said. "Champaign-Urbana was not on the list last year. It is on the list this year.
"The challenge now is about trying to find the 30 best out of 200."
The company said there are three things they take in consideration when picking a location, population density, median household income and education.
"Champaign-Urbana probably comes out really high in education," Bane said.
Right now, there is no deadline for when Trader Joe’s will pick the 30 locations.