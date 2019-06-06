DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Tradewind Energy is starting the application process to bring a wind farm to DeWitt County — again.
The DeWitt County Board failed to pass the company's special use permit in April, the wind farm falling short by just one vote.
Development director Tom Swierczewski says not much has changed in the new application outside of added detail to the project.
"We can have a lot more detail in this application because a lot more engineering has been done," Swierczewski said. "Whereas the last application, the project wasn't quite as mature."
He says the project would still cover a wide area in northwest Dewitt County and would be ready for construction soon after approval.
But that approval would require at least one county board member to flip their vote — and the project's critics, like Andrea Rhoades, aren't going anywhere.
"Our county officials are taking a stand to protect our residents' safety, health, property values and just the general enjoyment of their property," Rhoades said. "That's not going to change with the new application."
Swierczewski says Tradewind should have a new application sent to the county by the end of 2019.