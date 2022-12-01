CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed the ramp from Interstate 57 North to Interstate 74 West (Exit 237B) Thursday morning.
ISP is removing a crashed semi-trailer truck from the area. They reported a property damage crash on Interstate 74 earlier Thursday morning.
The ramp is expected to re-open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
