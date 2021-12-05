SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 09 units are on scene of a personal injury crash on I-55 northbound at Clear Lake Ave.
Police encourage drivers to be cautious and slow down while traveling through the area or seek an alternate route.
Police said an additional crash on I-55 N/B at the Stevenson Dr. exit (Exit 94) has traffic backed up an additional several miles. They suggest you take an alternate route and avoid the area.
UPDATE: Police said the roadway has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. Drivers urged proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.
