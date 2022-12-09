SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to IDOT, Northbound Interstate 55/72 is shut down at the South Grand Avenue interchange due to a police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
WAND News reached out to the Illinois State Police who could only confirm that there was a police presence in the area but no other details.
Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that an unidentified person died on Interstate 55 near milepost 96.
No further information has been provided at this time.
