CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Those who are attending the Illini basketball game Tuesday night and taking I-57 southbound should find a different route, state police said.
Troopers said work is ongoing at I-57 southbound at mile post 235.5 (just north of I-72) in Champaign County. Because of this, there is a significant traffic backup.
Drivers should seek a different route other than continuing south on I-57 past I-74. Troopers are suggesting exiting onto I-74 and avoiding going to University Avenue via I-57, as going that route will mean unnecessary delays.
Drivers should expect long waits and unexpected stopping in the area of the backup for the next one and a half to two hours from 5:06 p.m. Tuesday.
