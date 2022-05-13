CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- Illinois State Police report a Semi rollover crash on I-74 eastbound at mile post 174.
Police say eastbound lanes are blocked, and vehicles will be diverted off at mile post 174 to US-150.
ISP reports I-74 westbound just west of mile post 192, the lane is open, vehicles and debris have relocated to the right shoulder.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
