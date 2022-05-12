COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers are diverting traffic for a situation unfolding Thursday evening on U.S. 45 in Coles County.
Troopers closed U.S. 45 at Coles County 250 North. Southbound traffic will be diverted off the road at Interstate 57. Northbound traffic will be allowed to use Etna Road to get around the scene.
At 6:49 p.m., state police said the closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
WAND News has reached out to learn more about what happened at this scene.
