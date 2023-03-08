(WAND) - Traffic on Interstate 74 west is being diverted at milepost 200.
Vehicles can re-enter the interstate at Ogden (milepost 197).
The road is expected to be closed for between 90 minutes to two hours.
Drivers are told to use an alternate route.
WAND reached out to Illinois State Police for more information about the closure. They said they could not say why the interstate is closed now, but that more information will be released soon.
IDOT did release the following on Twitter:
