TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State police verified a traffic block on I-57. You are asked to avoid the area of I-57 at exit 229 through exit 220, southbound.
A vehicle swerved off the road to avoid a semi-truck, once the vehicle tried getting back onto the road they lost control of the car, according to IDOT. At this time, it cannot be confirmed if the semi-truck swerved between two lanes or attempted to change lanes.
WAND News was told there were several injuries to the passengers in the vehicle but no specifics on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.
More information will be posted to WAND's Facebook Page as it becomes available.