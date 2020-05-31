DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crowd of protesters speaking out after the death of George Floyd stood in front of traffic Sunday afternoon.
A rally began at 1:30 p.m., in which leaders such as Decatur Police Chief James Getz and Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown spoke against the death of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. They said they would not stand for deaths such as his and talked about their approval of peaceful protesting.
At 2 p.m., a WAND-TV crew watched protesters begin blocking traffic in the area of Eldorado and Franklin streets. People held signs and chanted, while some stood in front of cars at the intersection.
People could also be seen lying in the median while saying "I can't breathe", referencing Floyd's words before his death.
This protest lasted for about an hour or slightly longer. Protesters could then be seen walking along Franklin Street while chanting "black lives matter".
Traffic is now back open in the area of the protest.
Our Facebook Live videos covering this protest are attached to this story.
