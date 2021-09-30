VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A lane of traffic is blocked on I-74 in Vermilion County due to a disabled semi-truck.
State police said the vehicle is disabled on I-74 eastbound at mile post 209.
First responders are on the scene and traffic is flowing in the left lane. A traffic backup has developed due to lane reduction.
Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area and seek an alternate route if possible to avoid the backup.
A tow truck is en route to the semi-truck, troopers said, but a time frame for removal is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.