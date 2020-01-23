FERRY COUNTY, Wash. (WAND) – A possible sighting of Sasquatch was posted Wednesday on the Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter. The photos were captured on a traffic camera at Sherman Pass.
According to the tweet posted by WSDOT East, the camera pointing toward State Route 20 on Sherman pass showed a figure that looked like Sasquatch.
"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.
Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020
The WSDOT Tacoma Traffic Twitter account responded “Beware: Dude with size 19 feet meandering.” The WSDOT Southeast Twitter responded with a Gif saying, “I want to believe.”
Beware: Dude with size 19 feet meandering pic.twitter.com/m2nwiUu0Ol— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) January 22, 2020
WSDOT East said in a later tweet that there is a story behind these pictures, but didn’t share any other details.
I can confirm that it is not a shadow or the tree trunk... there is a story behind it...— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 23, 2020