day_sasquatch-sighting_wash-dot_970.jpg

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. (WAND) – A possible sighting of Sasquatch was posted Wednesday on the Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter. The photos were captured on a traffic camera at Sherman Pass.

According to the tweet posted by WSDOT East, the camera pointing toward State Route 20 on Sherman pass showed a figure that looked like Sasquatch.

"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.

The WSDOT Tacoma Traffic Twitter account responded “Beware: Dude with size 19 feet meandering.” The WSDOT Southeast Twitter responded with a Gif saying, “I want to believe.”

WSDOT East said in a later tweet that there is a story behind these pictures, but didn’t share any other details.