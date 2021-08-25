GLENARM, Ill. (WAND)-Power lines are down after a traffic crash on I-55 near milepost 83.
According to police, the crash occurred early Wednesday morning when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at Milepost 83 left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole causing the power lines to drop to vehicle level.
Police say one vehicle traveling northbound and two vehicles headed southbound struck the power lines, causing damage to the vehicles.
Police report there were no injuries acquired as a result of the incident.
Interstate 55 is expected to be shut down for several hours in both directions as authorities work to remove the power lines.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at the Glenarm exit (Exit 83), and northbound traffic is being diverted at the Auburn exit (Exit 82).
No further information is available at this time.
