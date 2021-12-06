SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -Illinois State Police District 09 units responded to a report of a personal injury crash on I-55 northbound at Clear Lake Ave, Sunday evening.
According to officials at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, two vehicles were traveling traveling north on I-55, approaching an already active traffic crash as Jeffrey Ekena, 43, from Washington, IL, pulled to the right shoulder to render aid, when his vehicle was struck from behind by Bruce Costello, 50, of Carrolton, IL.
Police say, Ekena's vehicle was pushed off the road to the right, struck a concrete culvert and rolled over.
Ekena and an 8-year-old male passenger were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Costello reported no injuries, and was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
Police say traffic was backed up for several a miles due to the incident.
At this time no further information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.