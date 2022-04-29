CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Champaign County.
On Friday, ISP said it was investigating a crash on IL-130 near Champaign County Road 700 North.
Troopers said IL-130 is closed between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North for the investigation.
Drivers are urged to travel safely through the area.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.