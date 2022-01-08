CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are warning you to be careful on the road with Saturday's weather conditions.
District 10 says its been hit with freezing rain causing several slide-offs and crashes throughout the district.
Officials say a bulk of the crashes have come along I-57 from southern Coles to Champaign County.
All interstates are experiencing freezing so officials recommend you stay off the interstates until the weather improves.
Officials said temperatures won't be above freezing till 7 or 8 p.m. Expect conditions to still be poor for several more hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.