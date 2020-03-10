DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur crews are working to repair a broken traffic light at a busy city intersection.
WAND-TV learned Tuesday a broken light at U.S. Route 51 and Ash Avenue was caused by a traffic crash. A city official told the station the crash destroyed a traffic controller cabinet.
Decatur police said they were called to the crash after 4 a.m. Saturday to the intersection for a hit-and-run crash. There were no injuries.
Municipal Services Manager Dan Mendenall said officials are working to replace equipment that controls the intersection.
Temporary repairs are expected to be done Wednesday. All repairs should be done by Monday.