DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A traffic stop leads to a wanted man in police custody.
Decatur Police say they made the routine traffic stop near the 1100 Block of East Harrison street just after midnight Sunday. When an officer pulled the suspect over, he fled, but police were able to stop him.
While searching the suspects car, officers found a loaded gun under the seat. They also learned the suspect had two warrants out for his arrests, one in Peoria and the other Logan County.
The suspect was taken into police custody.
WAND News is still waiting to learn the suspects name. This web article will be updated as more information arrives into the newsroom.