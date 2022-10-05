VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) — Villa Grove officials report that a train car potentially derailed east of the depot, near South Main Street around 7:30 on Wednesday. All train crossings within the city have been blocked.
Local officials are working with emergency crews to determine the extent of the damage and are waiting for responders from Union Pacific Railroad to assist with removal.
Local residents have been asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
