TUSCOLA, Ill (WAND) -- A minor train derailment in Tuscola has blocked several rail crossings.
Tuscola Fire Department posted on their Facebook page just before 1 p.m. Sunday that all of the crossings except for the Prairie Street and Carico Street crossings were blocked.
Rail crews expect the repairs to last around four hours.
Stay with WAND News for updates.
