TUSCOLA, Ill (WAND) -- A minor train derailment in Tuscola has blocked several rail crossings.

Tuscola Fire Department posted on their Facebook page just before 1 p.m. Sunday that all of the crossings except for the Prairie Street and Carico Street crossings were blocked. 

Rail crews expect the repairs to last around four hours. 

