VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) — A minor train derailment in Villa Grove has now been cleared.
Officials reported that a train car derailed east of the depot, near South Main Street around 7:30 on Wednesday. All train crossings within the city were blocked.
The reason for the derailment is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
