PESOTUM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - Access in and out of Pesotum is limited following a train derailment in Champaign County.
The derailment occurred near 300 North to 400 North and Chestnut Street in Pesotum Township. WAND News spoke with Pesotum Village President Joyce Ragle, who said tracks are messed up from Tuscola to 400 North in Pesotum and are impassible.
It's unclear at this time what the train was carrying. It is believed to be alcohol and flour.
There was not been any evacuation after 9 p.m. Tuesday, but that could happen if things change, Ragle said.
People are asked to avoid the scene.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more. A station crew is on the way to the scene.
