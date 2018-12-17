CHICAGO (WAND) – Two police officers died when a train hit them Monday night.
NBC Chicago reports the officers were in Chicago’s Far South Side when the train hit them at around 7 p.m. They were working on a “shots fired” call at the time and were near 103rd Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
Police say the men who died were both fathers. They were Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31. They had worked with Chicago police for a combined four years.
“There are no words that can express the grief and sense of loss – this knocks you back on your heels,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who the station reports looked “visibly weary” when making remarks.
The situation caused Metra, a commuter rail system, to shut down train power for both directions of track. The train involved was NICTD Indiana South Shore Train SS9119, police say.
The Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago put out a tweet asking for prayers earlier Monday night.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.