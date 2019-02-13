SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A person has died after police say a train hit them in Springfield.
Officers say they responded at about 8:41 p.m. Wednesday to the train tracks near Madison Street and Jefferson Street. They tell WAND-TV a train hit a pedestrian in that area.
The train was still stopped after 10 p.m., leaving Washington Street closed in the area at that time. Police say clear openings for cars along the track include Adams Street to the south and any other crossings further south of Adams.
Exact details of what happened are unclear late Wednesday. Detectives are continuing to investigate.
The victim has not yet been identified.