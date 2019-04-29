SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A training is being offered in Springfield to inform people about HIV prevention.
The Trauma-Informed Approach and HIV Prevention and Care: Empowering Clients to Live Healthy Lives is a 6-hour training aimed at creating trauma-informed and responsive HIV/AIDS providers in Illinois.
The training is taking place Monday, April 29 at the Phoenix Center, 109 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to all Illinois HIV/AIDS prevention and care providers.
The training is sponsored by the Illinois Public Health Association with funding provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.